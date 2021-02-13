ScPrime Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $8,952.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00283506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00067107 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.01053021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00055438 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,436,748 coins and its circulating supply is 32,753,137 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.