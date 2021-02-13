Scrypta (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.0280

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 130.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Scrypta has a market cap of $449,193.52 and $445.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded up 151.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00025663 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000996 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,829,876 coins and its circulating supply is 16,029,876 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

