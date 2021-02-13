Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the January 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SRL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,719. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

