SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Update

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 14th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SCVX during the third quarter worth about $4,021,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SCVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SCVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in SCVX by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SCVX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCVX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 373,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64. SCVX has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.