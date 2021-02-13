SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the January 14th total of 329,800 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 518,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SCYX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $8.88 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

