Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 32,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Seagen by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

