Secret Market Capitalization Tops $174.92 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 96.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $174.92 million and $3.25 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00005322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.00541657 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00032529 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $897.25 or 0.01902811 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,012,784 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.