Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.84.

Several research firms recently commented on SECYF. CIBC began coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.66.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

