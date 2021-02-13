Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.13.

SES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SES opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$485.14 million and a PE ratio of -10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$5.08.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

