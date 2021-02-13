Sentinel Protocol (UPP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.01 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and $22.01 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001763 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.