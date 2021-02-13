Sentinel (SENT) One Day Volume Hits $244,999.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 47% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $15.75 million and $244,999.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

