Sentivate Achieves Market Cap of $37.45 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Sentivate has a market cap of $37.45 million and approximately $564,829.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.01048473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.87 or 0.05540270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

