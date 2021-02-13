Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $222.67

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.67 and traded as high as $294.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at $294.00, with a volume of 377 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$222.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$162.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company has a market cap of C$765.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69.

Senvest Capital Company Profile (TSE:SEC)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

