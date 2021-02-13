Serum (SRM) Reaches Market Cap of $205.83 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00008741 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 42.4% against the dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $205.83 million and $195.90 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00277854 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00100102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00081083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00088444 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,392.82 or 1.00632125 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

