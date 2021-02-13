ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 884,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,105,000 after acquiring an additional 99,216 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $591.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $46,499,111. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

