Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VII. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

TSE:VII opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.18. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$8.89.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

