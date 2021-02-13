Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VII. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

TSE:VII opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.18. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$8.89.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

