SF Capital Price Tops $0.0006 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $61,814.35 and $45.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00274421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00086893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00089234 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00064993 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.30 or 0.98770277 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

