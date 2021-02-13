SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 1,118 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.76.

PANW opened at $395.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

