SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 21,700 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.23% of Varex Imaging worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 40.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 85.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

