SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after buying an additional 537,107 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,681 shares of company stock worth $15,868,136. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

