SFE Investment Counsel Buys 929 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

NYSE:FDX opened at $263.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

