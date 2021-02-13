SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 2.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 291,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the period. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $43,471,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,344 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,032.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 196,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 179,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.82.

Shares of TTWO opened at $199.86 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

