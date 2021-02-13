SFE Investment Counsel Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

