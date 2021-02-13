SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

