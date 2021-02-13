SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 2,488 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $297.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $374.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.60. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

