SFE Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 2,330 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,682,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after acquiring an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.40.

ROP opened at $396.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.08 and a 200 day moving average of $415.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

