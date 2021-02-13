SFE Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $256.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

