SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,285 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $133,193,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $78,971,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $77,722,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.57.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

