SFE Investment Counsel Takes $1.27 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $720,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,001,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,647,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,077,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fiserv by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,871 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

