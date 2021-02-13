SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 16,026 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1,381.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

NYSE:FICO opened at $473.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

