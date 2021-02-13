SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 248,174 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,174 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,323,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

