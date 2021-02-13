SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 28,332 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Biogen by 223.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.92. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.