SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 39,144 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 146.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,144 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

AVY stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average of $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $177.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

