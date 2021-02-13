SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 71,918 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 165.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Incyte worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Incyte by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 16.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after acquiring an additional 123,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Incyte by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 585,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,581,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

