SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 279,405 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 257.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,405 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Kroger worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

