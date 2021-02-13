SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 28,384 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 375.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,384 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene stock opened at $380.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $386.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.40 and a 200-day moving average of $275.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.16.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.