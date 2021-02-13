SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 34,185 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 833.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Cummins by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Cummins stock opened at $243.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

