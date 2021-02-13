SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 76,763 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 247.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 76,763 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Garmin worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Garmin by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 83,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $130.70 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $131.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average is $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

