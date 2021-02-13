SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.24. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

