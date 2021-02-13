SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 163.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 65,880 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 109,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

PPL opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

