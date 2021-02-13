SG Americas Securities LLC Has $15.14 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,700.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,846 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.64 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

