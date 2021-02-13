SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1,040.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,833 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $159.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average is $143.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

