SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 994,123 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Masco worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Masco by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 144,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 44,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

