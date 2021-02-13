SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1,361.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after buying an additional 475,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 682.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 526,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 459,380 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after acquiring an additional 315,774 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

