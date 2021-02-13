SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lowered Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.54.

NYSE FVRR opened at $323.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -751.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.85 and its 200 day moving average is $173.22. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $324.46.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

