SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 233.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

