SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,601.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $200.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

