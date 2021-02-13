SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0006

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $287,007.48 and approximately $344.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,911.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.75 or 0.03840723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.00472063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.30 or 0.01381959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00551704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.31 or 0.00507989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00369485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.