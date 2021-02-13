Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million.
In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Foy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $302,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $10.15. 1,670,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,212. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.
Shift Technologies Company Profile
Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.
