ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the January 14th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PIXY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.77. 479,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 256.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 127.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

